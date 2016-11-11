New head of Justice Department of Zhambyl region appointed

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint Askhat Orazkhan as head of the Justice Department of Zhambyl region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Zhambyl regional administration.

Born in 1975, Askhat Orazkhan is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics.



He began his professional career at a public prosecution office in the town of Saran in Karaganda region in 1997.



Prior to the appointment Mr. Orazkhan has been working as head of the Justice Department of East Kazakhstan region since 2012.