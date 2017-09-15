New head of Kazakh Tourizm appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rashid Kuzembayev was elected Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourizm national company, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Rashid Kuzembayev is a native of Karaganda region. In 1992, he graduated from the Moscow State University majoring in Economics. In 2005, he received an MBA from the Higher School of Economics (Moscow).

Mr. Kuzembayev began his career in 1992 as the head of the economic analysis department of Altyn Alma JSC. In 1993, he became the chief specialist of the State Property Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He later headed the State Privatization Fund of the State Property Committee.

From 1997 to 2001, after working as Deputy Head, Head of the Main Department of Finance and Accounting, Deputy General Director of Finance and Economics, Director of the Department of Economics and Finance, Adviser to the General Director, he was appointed Head of the RSE Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

In 2001, he was appointed Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan.

From 2002 to 2007 Mr. Kuzembayev served as the vice-president of the Union of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, advisor to the general director, executive director of JSC DALA GROUP.

From 2007 to 2013 he served as deputy head of the Medical Center of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2013, he headed the secretariat of the Committee for Social Sphere and Social Partnership of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken and served as an advisor to the Chairman of the Board.

From July 2016, he has held the position of deputy head of the Medical Center of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Rashid Kuzembayev was awarded the Yeren enbegi ushin medal, the "Densaulyk saktau іsіne koskan ulesi ushin". Married with 3 children.

It should be noted that JSC National Company KAZAKH TOURIZM was created in order facilitate the development of the tourist industry in Kazakhstan. Its tasks include the promotion of Kazakhstan as an international tourist destination, Kazakhstan's tourist brand management, the attraction of investment into the industry, etc.