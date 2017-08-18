New head of Kazakhstan Engineering assumes office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Engineering has elected Orman Nurbayev as its Chairman, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz

Orman Nurbayev graduated from the Krasnoyarsk Higher Military School of Air Defense Radio Electronics majoring in Engineering and National Graduate School of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in International Relations.

In different years he served at the Executive Office of the President, the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning, the Defense Ministry, as well as a number of Kazakhstan's missions abroad.

Prior to his new appointment, Mr. Nurbayev served as Kazakhstan's envoy to Turkmenistan.