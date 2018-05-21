  • kz
    New head of Kazakhstan Rugby Federation named

    11:01, 21 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Assyl Shalgimbayev, a Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry officer, was appointed as a new head of Kazakhstan Rugby Federation at the extended meeting of the federation's executive committee.

    The decision was taken by the reps of regional rugby federations, National Olympic Committee in the presence of World Rugby representative Oakley Matthew Edward and Asia Rugby President Aga Hussain. All those attending voted for his candidacy unanimously.

    Kazakhstan Sport Appointments, dismissals Appointments
