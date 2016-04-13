  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy board of directors named

    16:30, 13 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adamas Ilkyavichyus has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy", Kazinform refers to JSC "Samruk-Kazyna".

    As reported, the board of "Samruk-Kazyna" on on 11 April adopted a number of corporate decisions on the Board of Directors of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy ".

    It was informed that Nurzhan Baidauletov filed for early termination of his powers as chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC "NC"Kazakhstan Temir Zholy".

    Prior to the assignment to the position Adamas Ilkyavichyus served as Managing Director for Transformation and Special Projects of the fund.

    Tags:
    KazakhstanTemirZholy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!