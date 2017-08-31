New head of Kazatomprom appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Umirzak Shukeyev, the Board Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund JSC, has introduced Galymzhan Pirmatov as a new Chairman of the Board of National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC, who previously held the post of a Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the national company's press service says.

As Umirzak Shukeev noted, Mr. Pirmatov is a professional manager with a background in the nuclear industry. In the period from 2009 to 2011, he worked as a Vice-President for Economics and Finance of NAC Kazatomprom JSC. Between 2011 and 2015, he headed the mining company of Cameco Kazakhstan.

The former head of Kazatomprom company, Askar Zhumagaliyev, thanked the fund's management team and the staff of the national nuclear company for the effective collaborative work and wished success to the new head.

Recall, on August 29, 2017, Askar Zhumagaliev was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan by a Presidential Decree.

Galymzhan Pirmatov graduated from Novosibirsk State University, KIMEP University, Atkinson Graduate School of Management, and Willamette University.

At various times, he served as the Financial Director of Altyn-Tas JV, the Investment Director of AIG Silk Road Capital Management, the Director of the Investment Banking Department of Halyk Bank JSC, the Vice-Minister of Economy and Budget Planning of Kazakhstan, the Vice-President for Economics and Finance of NAC Kazatomprom JSC, President of Cameco Kazakhstan, and Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.