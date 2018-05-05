New head of Kazmedia Center appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lyazzat Zhunussova has been appointed as General Director at Kazamedia Center Managing Company LLP by the Order of Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, Khabar24 reports.



Lyazzat Zhunussova was born in 1971.

She began her career in 1996 at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation JSC.

In 2002, she was appointed as a Member of the Executive Board of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation JSC. In 2004, she became the First Deputy Chairperson of the Executive Board.

Ms Zhunussova became the Deputy Director of Arna Media Production LLP in 2009, and the Director of TV News Agency LLP in June 2010.

From December 2010 to November 2011, she was the CEO of Eurasia + ORT LLP.

Between November 2011 and May 2018, she held the post of the First Deputy Chairperson of the Executive Board of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation JSC.

She was awarded the Certificate of Honor of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2017).