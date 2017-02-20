New head of Kazyna Capital Management appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Holding (NMH) Baiterek Board appointed Askar Dostiyarov Chairman of the Board of Kazyna Capital Management JSC, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press-service of NMH Baiterek JSC.

Askar Dostiyarov has 16 years of experience in finance, including foreign investment. He worked for the Baiterek group since 2013. He worked as deputy chairman, first deputy chairman of the Board of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, as well as managing director, member of the Board of Holding Baiterek.

Askar Dostiyarov graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, George Washington University School of Business (MBA).

Kazyna Capital Management JSC is a subsidiary of Baiterek National Managing Holding created with the aim of developing an efficient private equity market in Kazakhstan.