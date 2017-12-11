New head of Mangistau internal policy department appointed

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kurmanbek Zhumagali was appointed the Head of the Internal Policy Department of Mangistau region, the press service of the Mangistau Regional Administration says.

Kurmanbek Zhumagali was born on August 27, 1985. In 2008, he graduated from the Kazakh National Pedagogical University named after Abai with a degree in journalism.

2004-2007 - TV presenter, editor at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation;

2007-2013 - Producer of the Department of News Programs, a newscaster at Khabar Agency JSC;

2013-2014 - Head of the press service, an adviser to the Governor of the Karaganda region;

2014-2015 - Director of the Analytical Newscast Department, a host of "Senbilik Kezdesu" talk show at JSC RTRK "Kazakhstan";

2015 - Director of the Regional Development Department at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation;

2016 - Director of Non-Governmental Foundation "Foundation of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan";

2017 - First Deputy Director General of Almaty TV Channel JSC;

May to December 2017 - Deputy Head of the Internal Policy Department of Mangistau region.