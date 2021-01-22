New Head of Ministry of Trade and Integration’s Office appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zhanibek Nupirov has been appointed the Head of the Office of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s official website.

Born in 1980 in Kostanay region, Mr. Nuripov is a graduate of Kazakhstani and Russian universities. Throughout his professional career he worked at the Statistics Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning, the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republic Budget, and the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Before being appointed to the recent post Mr. Nuripov served as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan from 2019 till 2021.