New head of natural resources department of Zhambyl region named

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Maksat Akhayev has been appointed as the head of the natural resources department of the Zhambyl regional administration, Kazinform reports.

Mr. Akhayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and holds a Master's degree from KIMEP.



Throughout his professional career he held various posts ranging from an assistant to prosecutor and investigator. Mr. Akhayev held senior roles at various companies, including Munai Sauda Oil, ALMAPACK CoLTD, Yrys Bakhyt and Sinooil.



Prior to the appointment, he worked as deputy akim (mayor) of Taraz city.