    New head of Nur Media Holding named

    16:14, 05 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Astana TV Channel Lyazzat Tanysbai has been appointed today as director general of Nur Media Holding.


    "I have just introduced Lyazzat Tanysbai as a new director general of Nur Media Holding. She is a famous journalist, a successful top manager and a professional in the sphere of broadcasting," Facebook account of Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev reads.

    Tanysbai will also carry out further her work as head of Astana TV Channel.

    Mass media Appointments, dismissals Appointments
