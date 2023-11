ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eldar Sarsenov has been appointed Chairman of the Board of "Nurbank" JSC.

As the website of the KASE informs, the Board of Directors of "Nurbank" JSC made a decision on appointment of Eldar Sarsenov Chairman of the Board of "Nurbank" JSC since November 30, 2015, and Marat Zairov Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Bank since November 23, 2015.