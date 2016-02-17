New head of Presidential Professional Sports Club «Astana» named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Amanbek Kulchikov has been appointed new executive director of the Presidential Professional Sports Club "Astana" today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Prior to the appointment, Mr. Kulchikov held the post of Vice President - general secretary of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation.

It is worth mentioning that founders of the club decided to abolish the post of general director.

The Presidential Professional Sports Club "Astana" was founded by the Astana city administration and SamrukKazynaTrust.