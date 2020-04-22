New head of Quality Control Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Timur Sultangaziyev was appointed chairman of the Committee for Quality and Safety of Goods and Services under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to primeminister.kz.

Timur Sultangaziyev was born in 1982 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh National Medical University, the Tulane University of the USA.