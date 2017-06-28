New head of S Kazakhstan Public Procurement Dept appointed

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM In accordance with the order of the Governor of South Kazakhstan region, Yergali Bilisbekov has been appointed to the post of the Head of the Regional Public Procurement Department, Otyrar.kz reports.

Y. Bilisbekov was born in 1961. He has a graduate degree in economics. He started his career in 1978 as a worker at Kazgalantereitorg Company in the city of Shymkent. Between 1990 and 2008, he held the positions of Deputy Director of Helioinvest Company, Director of Ak Niet brokerage firm, CEO of Asia-Export LLP, Director of Bereke LLP, General Director of KazNTEV LLP.

As to the civil service, Yergali Bilisbekov was Deputy Mayor of Shymkent, Chief Inspector of the Organizational Work and Territorial Development Department of the Prime Minister's Office, Chief Inspector of the Regional Development Department at Prime Minister's Office.

From December 2014 till the current position he worked as the Head of the Consumer Rights Protection Department of the South Kazakhstan Agency for Protection of Consumer Rights.