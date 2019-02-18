New head of Saryarka district in Astana named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yergali Yegemberdy has been appointed as the new akim (head) of Saryarka district of Astana city, Kazinform has learnt from the city's authorities.

Astana mayor Bakhyt Sultanov was the one who proposed Yegemberdy's candidature and claimed the latter has extensive civil service experience and will meet the challenges of the new post effortlessly.



Born in 1977, Mr. Yegemberdy is a native of Shymkent city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and Boston University.



Yegemberdy started his professional career at the Astana's City Administration back in 1998. He served as deputy akim (head) of Saryarka region in 2004-2006. In 2007, he was named as deputy akim (mayor) of Karaganda city. A year later he took up the post of akim (head) of Kazybek Bi district of Karaganda city. Later on Yegemberdy held the posts of Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection (2012-2014) and Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development (2014-2017).