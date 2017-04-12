  • kz
    New head of state control dept. appointed

    19:06, 12 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Maksat Mukhanov has been appointed as the Head of the Department of State Control and Organizational Territorial Operations of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service reports.

    "By order of the Head of State, Mukhanov Maksat was appointed the head of the Department of State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the report says.

