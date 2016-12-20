New head of Ust-Kamenogorsk internal affairs department named

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Daur Ibrayev has become the new head of the internal affairs department of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the East Kazakhstan internal affairs department, prior to the appointment colonel Ibrayev headed the police department of Shemonaikhinskiy district.



Daur Ibrayev is a native of Semipalatinsk. He graduated from the Beissenov Karaganda Law Institute of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Right after graduation Ibrayev joined the East Kazakhstan internal affairs department.



He is married with two children.