New head of Zaisanskiy district in E Kazakhstan appointed

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Former akim (mayor) of Ust-Kamenogorsk Temirbek Kassymzhanov has taken up the post of akim (head) of Zaisanskiy district.

Mr. Kassymzhanov is a native of Zaisanskiy district of East Kazakhstan region.



He is a graduate of the Tomsk Engineering and Construction Institute and the East Kazakhstan Technical University.



He was mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk city from August 2008 till March 2009 and from May 2013 till April 2016.