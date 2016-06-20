  • kz
    New head of Zaisanskiy district in E Kazakhstan appointed

    14:15, 20 June 2016
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Former akim (mayor) of Ust-Kamenogorsk Temirbek Kassymzhanov has taken up the post of akim (head) of Zaisanskiy district.

    Mr. Kassymzhanov is a native of Zaisanskiy district of East Kazakhstan region.

    He is a graduate of the Tomsk Engineering and Construction Institute and the East Kazakhstan Technical University.

    He was mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk city from August 2008 till March 2009 and from May 2013 till April 2016.

