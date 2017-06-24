  • kz
    New head of Zerde Holding appointed

    14:12, 24 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abaev appointed Ruslan Yensebayev the Chairman of the Board of Zerde National Info-Communication Holding JSC, primeminister.kz reports.

    Ruslan Yensebayev was born in 1981 in Akmola region. In 2005, he graduated from the Institute of Management with a degree in economics and management, in 2013 - the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University with a degree in "computer technologies and software."

    In 2001-2016 he worked at RSE Center for Informatization of Financial Systems, National Information Technologies JSC, Kazakhtelecom JSC, Zerde National Info-Communication Holding JSC.

    From 2016 to the present he served as the Chief Director for Transformation and Personnel Policy of NAC Kazatomprom JSC.

    Yensebayev was awarded a jubilee medal in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

     

