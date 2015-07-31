New heads of departments appointed in Mangystau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Mangystau region Alik Aydarbayev has appointed heads of departments of education, business and trade, natural resources and environmental management.

Zeynep Tastemirova was named head of provincial department of education. Venera Mustapayeva was appointed chairwoman of the department for business and trade. Serik Sagynbayev was assigned the position of the head of the department for natural resources and environmental control.