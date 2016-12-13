New hockey rink unveiled in Pavlodar region on threshold of Independence Day

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A new indoor hockey rink was unveiled in the town of Aksu in Pavlodar region this week.

The sport facility was built within the framework of the memorandum of mutual cooperation and implementation of social projects signed between ERG and akimat (administration) of Pavlodar region. It is worth mentioning that ERG alloted almost 70 million tenge for all construction-related works.



Construction of the 170-seat "Zhalyn" hockey rink began in 2015. Its area totals 1,500 square meters.



At the opening ceremony akim (mayor) of Aksu Nurlan Dyussimbinov presented a 1-million tenge certificate to the local Children's Sports School to buy new gear for its hockey team.



"I'm immensely proud. Finally, our town now has a hockey rink. Now we have all conditions in place to develop this wonderful sport and hockey traditions. It is symbolic that we open it on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence," said director of the Aksu ferroalloy plant Sergey Prokopyev while attending the ceremony.



It should be noted that there are 437 sport facilities in Aksu and its rural areas.