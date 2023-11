ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State N. Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan as of January 20, 1998 "On professional and other holidays in Kazakhstan", the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Gratefulness Day will be marked on March 1.

Besides, the Geologist Day will be observed on the first Sunday of April.

The Law enters into force since its publishment.