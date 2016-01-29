New housing policy of Kazakhstan to be oriented at large-scale construction of rental housing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new housing policy of Kazakhstan will be oriented at the large-scale construction of rental housing, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told speaking at the 17th Congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana.

"The new housing policy will be oriented at the large-scale construction of rental housing, because it allows people around the world to be mobile. People can work here now but not to have any other ties. Then, they can move to the other city and get the other apartment and so on. This is a smart decision and the right direction to develop," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

The President emphasized that the Nur Otan Party had paid great attention to the problems of people and would always work in this sphere.