New housing to be provided to young professionals in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - An extraordinary meeting of the Youth Work Council with the participation of Head of Otrar district Yerlan Aitakhanov took place in Turkestan region. The event was attended by representatives of the intelligentsia, mass media, and active young people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The opening of the Year of Youth and the instructions of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev became the main goal for the extraordinary meeting. The head of the districted emphasized the specifics of the instructions and told about the work planned to be done.

The head of the district introduced poet Dauren Aksakalov, the newly appointed Director of the Youth Resource Center - Secretary of the Council. Sharing her thoughts and opinion at the meeting, poet Assel Kalybekova, who is a holder of the Order of Parasat (the Order of Nobility), congratulated those present on the opening of the Year of Youth. Young entrepreneur Askhat Tassybayev and archeologist Shynaz Almazuly, and performer of traditional songs Ulzhalgas Abdikhan told about the achievements in their fields.

It should be mentioned that as of today there are 13,162 young people living in Otrar district. In order to effectively use their free time and provide support, as well as to help them fulfill themselves, there are various cultural, educational, and sports clubs in the region. During the meeting, the head of the district entrusted the Youth Center and the heads of the Employment and Social Program Department to address the issues of vocational education and youth employment.



Yerlan Aitkhanov also pointed out that the majority of social residential buildings under construction in the district will be provided to young professionals.

Kazinform reported that on 23rd January 2019, President Nursultan Nazarbayev officially kicked off the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.