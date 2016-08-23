  • kz
    New ice arena for 3000 seats to be available for residents of Almaty

    14:48, 23 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Residents of Medeu district of Almaty will be able to go to the new ice arena to train.

    The infrastructure of the ice arena for 3000 seats will be available for the residents of the city.

    Representatives of the Demeu district administration told that besides two ice rinks the complex included boxing rings, wrestling sections, fitness and strength training sections as well as choreography hall. Moreover, the complex will have two cafes for catering services.

     

     

