New ice arena in Almaty to have no analogues in the world

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A new ice arena in Almaty city constructed for the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade will have no analogues in the world, a source at Stroiteks construction company said.

"The new 12,000-all seated facility is quite different from its international analogues. Due to seismic conditions in the area around Almaty city, we had to make the ice arena earthquake resistant. Its structure and design are complex as well. We hope that after the Universiade, it will host numerous sports and cultural events," Vice Design Director of Stroiteks company Aidyn Akbai said. In his words, it took the company two years to design the arena. "The opening and closing ceremonies of the 2017 Winter University Games will be held there," he added.