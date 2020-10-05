New infectious diseases hospital opens in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The 200-bed infectious diseases hospital has been opened in the city of Taldykorgan, Kaziform correspondent reports.

The hospital's construction took 2 months and cost the regional budget KZT7.5bn

The one-story building of the hospital sits in the eastern part of the city and takes the area of 6.8 thousand square meters.

The hospital is said to have state-of-the-art diagnostic and laboratory equipment, including CT scanners, X-ray machines, ECG machines, endoscopic as well as other necessary devices. Over 100 medical workers are to be hired