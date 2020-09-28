New investment projects discussed in Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Premier Alikhan Smailov has chaired a meeting on attracting inward investment, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The meeting discussed achievements in attracting investment targets.

The projects including construction of an airport, cement plant, poultry farm, plant producing mineral fertilizers and animal feeds and so on were presented by Almaty, Mangistau and Turkestan regions as well as ministries of agriculture, industry and infrastructure development, digital development, innovation and aerospace industry.

The meeting also focused on each investment project for the status of documentation and problematic issues.

The projects presented are believed to contribute to the country’s economic and social development.