New Iran-Kazakhstan air route opened

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The direct flight line between Kazakh port city of Aktau and Iranian northern city of Gorgan was launched on Tuesday.

"It is a fortunate commencement for strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding human interactions between Iran and Kazakhstan to meet one of the fundamental objectives of the heads of the two states having been discussed in the meetings of the last three years," said Mahmoud Adeeb, the Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kazakh port city of Aktau on Tuesday in the ceremony celebrating the first flight of the newly opened air-route between Aktau and Iranian northern city of Gorgan, Kazinform has learnt from Mehr News Agency.



Speaking at Aktau International Airport, he hailed the event as a remover of one of barriers ahead of developing relations especially relations between the provinces of the two countries and voiced hope to see an upward trend in economic and cultural cooperation between the two cities.



Travel to Iran for medical treatment is one of the main attractions considered for establishing the flight route.



The new air route connecting Aktau, Kazakhstan's second largest city, and Gorgan, the capital of northern Iranian province of Golestan, is a once-a-week direct flight between a distance of around 800 kilometers and is hoped to happen twice a week if welcomed by the citizens of the two countries. Currently the flight will be carried out on Tuesdays.



Source: Mehr News Agency