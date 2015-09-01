  • kz
    New Israeli Ambassador to Kazakhstan appointed

    11:32, 01 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Michael Brodsky has been appointed Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from IzRus.

    Earlier Brodsky held the post of Counsellor at Eurasia 2 Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Michael Brodsky was born in 1972 in Leningrad and repatriated to Israel in 1990. In 2001 he joined the MFA as a "Russian" press-secretary. In 2003-2008 he worked for Israeli Embassy in Moscow as a Press-Attaché for Political Affairs. Then he was transferred to the Economic Affairs Department. In 2009 he was appointed the Director of Public Affairs of Israeli Embassy in London.

