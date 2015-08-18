New ISS trio, including Kazakhstani Aidyn Aimbetov, arrive at Baikonur space center (PHOTOS)

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The new crew that will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft in September has arrived at the Baikonur space center at 3:45 p.m. today.

The crew includes Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov. The double crewmembers are Russian cosmonauts Oleg Skripochka and Sergey Prokopyev and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The cosmonauts were greeted by the Baikonur space center administration and representatives of Roscosmos and Kazcosmos. The Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft is expected to be launched from the Baikonur Space Center at 10:30 Astana time on September 2, 2015.