New IT University to open in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The new IT University will be located at the C1 international pavilion. The University will be open for cooperation with the world's leading IT universities.

The University is expected to open its doors this September. It will comprise four schools, such as, Cyber Security, Computer Science, Industrial Engineering and IT Management. It will be stretching over 35,000 square meters," chief manager of the New Technologies Department and IT, Astana Hub, Zamir Ibrayev said during the press tour around EXPO business centre.



"The University will attract foreign experts to teach students. Up to 1,000 students will have a chance to study at the University as soon as it starts its work. The second year the number of students will grow up to 2,000," he added.



As earlier reported, the Head of State, inaugurating the Astana Hub international tech park last November, tasked to open the new IT University there.