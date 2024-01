ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new Kazakh air carrier, Fly Arystan, will begin flying next spring," Kazakh Investments and Development Minister Zhenis Kassymbek revealed at today's plenary session of the Majilis held in Astana.

According to him, the flight cost en route Astana-Almaty will range from KT 14,000 to KZT 16,000.



As earlier reported, Air Astana will launch next year a low-cost carrier, Fly Arystan.