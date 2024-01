ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has named Karim Kokrekbayev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Kazakh leader signed the corresponding decree on Wednesday, February 7.



The Head of State also decreed to relieve former ambassador Aimdos Bozzhigitov from the office.