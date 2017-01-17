New Kazakh FM to pay first visit to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov is expected to pay the first visit to Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The visit to Moscow will be one of my first official visits. It will be held at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov," Minister Abdrakhmanov told journalists on the sidelines of the Government's session on Tuesday.



Kairat Abdrakhmanov was appointed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and relieved of the post of the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN on December 28.