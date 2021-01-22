  • kz
    New Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister appointed

    20:01, 22 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Zhandos Burkitbayev is appointed as the Healthcare Vice Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1971 in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Asfendiyarov Almaty National Medical Univesrity, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Kazakhstan Medical University.

    In 2008 headed the Blood Centre in Astana. On January 23, 2019 appointed as CEO at the National Scientific Cancer Centre.


