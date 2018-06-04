New Kazakh history film to be produced in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The filming of "Komekey Auliye" documentary drama dedicated to the 350th Birthday Anniversary of Bukhar Zhyrau Qalqamanuly will start in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The motion picture about Bukhar Zhyrau will be filmed with support from the Governor of the region. It will begin June 6 this year in Bukhar Zhyrau district, where the tomb of the great poet and philosopher is located. We plan to create a 50-minute documentary drama that will reveal the entire history of Bukhar Zhyrau's life," the film's producer, Zhanibek Sadykanov, said.

The film consists of 10 episodes. The scriptwriters are journalist Ashimhan Zhampeissov and Doctor of Historical Sciences Zhambyl Artykbayev. The film is made by Karshyga Igenov, a director from Karaganda region. The plot of the film is inspired by real events from the life of Bukhar Zhyrau from his childhood, including his achievements in the Kazakh Khanate literature and public life in the 18th century.

"The film will be fully based on historical facts. Of course, there will be some artistic fiction. However, our goal is to create a high-quality film. As of today, all preparations have been completed," added Sadykanov.

Saryarka Regional TV Channel together with Arman Film Studio films have taken on the film. Filming will be carried out for about two months in Ulytau and Shet districts. The movie preview is scheduled for September 2018.

As the filmmakers said, the film about Bukhar Zhyrau is made for the first time ever.