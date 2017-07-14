New Kazakh senators get their docs and pins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 14, the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a meeting on registration of the deputies of the Kazakh Senate appointed in accordance with the Decrees of the Head of State issued on July 13, 2017, the commission press service reports.

During the meeting, the Central Election Commission adopted Resolution "On Registration of the Deputies of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan Parliament appointed by the Head of State".

"In accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of its Deputies', the elected deputies take on their authority after the registration. Let me hand in the certificates and badges to the registered deputies of the Senate," said the head of the CEC, Berik Imashev.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev presented the certificates and badges to the following deputies: Saule Aitpayeva, Vladimir Volkov, Talgat Musabayev.

Recall that the Kazakh Senate took place on June 28, 2017. As a result, 16 deputies from all regions and the cities of Astana and Almaty were elected. All of them were registered by the Central Election Commission on June 30, 2017.