New Kazakh TV channel to go on air today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new TV channel will be added to Khabar TV channel family. The presentation and launch of Yel Arna TV channel will take place at the KazMedia Center in Astana today.

The new TV channel will air feature films and TV series made in Kazakhstan.



"The content of the former Yel Arna TV channel will change dramatically. It will air mainly feature films. 20% of its content will comprise documentaries. It will air only Kazakhstani-made films, TV series, etc.," senior editor Aliya Baltabayeva said. "We plan to work with budding directors in the future as well."



The program of the TV channel will cater to the taste of TV viewers of all ages. The first feature film the TV channel will broadcast will be dedicated to the king of Kazakh waltz Shamshi Kaldayakov.



According to senior director of the TV channel Bayan Kyzylova, developers paid utmost attention to the new logo and basic colors of the TV channel.



Yel Arna TV channel will go on air at 6:00 p.m. today.