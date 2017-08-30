  • kz
    New Kazakhstan national team captain named

    11:24, 30 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The coaching staff and players of the national team of Kazakhstan elected David Loria of Pavlodar Irtysh as the new captain, KazFootball.kz reports.  

    35-year-old goalkeeper made his debut for the national team of Kazakhstan 17 years ago - on May 26, 2000, in a match against Syria. Since then he played 42 matches for Kazakhstan.

    24-year-old Kairat's midfielder Islambek Kuat was elected the vice-captain of the national team of Kazakhstan. Islambek played 12 matches for the team and scored 3 goals.

    Photo: KazFootball.kz

     

