  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New kindergarten opened in Akmola region

    07:59, 05 December 2016
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A new kindergarten was opened in Zhanteke village in Akmola region last week.

    Participating in the opening ceremony of Balbobek-Alina kindergarten was akim (governor) of the region Sergey Kulagin.
    The event was held on December 2 and was dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

    At the event governor Kulagin congratulated those present on the historic milestone and stressed that the development of public-private partnership in villages is one of the priority tasks set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
    The modernly quipped kindergarten for 80 children was opened within the framework of the public-private partnership. Construction costs amounted to 107 million. 30 new workplaces were created after it was put into service.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Education Construction Regions Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!