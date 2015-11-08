New kindergarten opened in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - A new kindergarten for 90 children was opened in a village named after Saken Seifullin in Kyzylorda region.

Deputy akim (governor) of the region Mr. Kenzhekhanuly congratulated the villagers on the opening of the new kindergarten hoping that all local children will attend it. The locals, in turn, thanked Kazakhstani authorities for constant support and care. It is worth mentioning that a new concert hall and a library were unveiled at a local school recently.