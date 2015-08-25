New kindergarten opens doors in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - New kindergarten opened its doors in Baiterek village in Almaty region on Monday.

Akim (governor) of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov attended the opening ceremony. "We plan to open 92 kindergartens and 17 mini centers in the region this year in line with the instructions of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. As for the new kindergarten, it will be attended by over 280 little residents of the village," Mr. Batalov said at the ceremony. According to reports, local authorities spent nearly KZT 600 million on the construction of the new building. The new kindergarten has a music hall, a gym, a first aid room, a canteen and more.