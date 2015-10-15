New kindergarten opens doors in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A new kindergarten for 320 children has been opened in Skymkent.

Construction of the two-storey building was completed in nine months ahead of the scheduled. Cost of the project totaled 583 million tenge. "The new kindergarten has the best equipment one can think of. It also has a music room, a dance room, a gym and a first aid room," said Talgat Beisenov, the head of the construction company that built the kindergarten. Three kindergartens were opened in Shymkent this year. It is expected that five more will be unveiled by yearend.