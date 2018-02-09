New Labour and Social Protection Minister appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Having been relieved of her post as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Tamara Duissenova was replaced by Madina Abylkassymova in accordance with the respective decrees of the Head of State, the press service of Akorda reported.

Madina Abylkassymova worked in the Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning, the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning. She also held the post of the Director of the Department at the Center for Marketing and Analytical Studies JSC, Deputy Head of the Kazakh Prime Minister's Office, Deputy Head of the Center for Strategic Research and Analysis of the Republic of Kazakhstan President's Executive Office, and Vice Minister of Economy.



As to the Ex-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Tamara Duissenova is a native of South Kazakhstan region. She graduated from the Tashkent National Economy Institute in 1987.

Ms. Duissenova made the first step in her professional career in South Kazakhstan region. She went all the way from being an advisor to Deputy Akim (head) of Saryagash district in the mid 90s. In 1999 she became the Deputy Akim of South Kazakhstan region.

Ms. Duissenova took up the post of Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2002.

Four years later she returned to South Kazakhstan region to become deputy governor.

In 2008, Ms. Duissenova was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Labor and Social Protection Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Five years later in 2013, she was named the Vice Minister and later the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On 6 August 2014, Ms. Duissenova became the Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since January 25, 2017, she has been the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.