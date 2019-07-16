New leader of Kurmangazy Orchestra named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kuanyshbek Mukhangaliyev has been appointed as Director of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments by the order of the Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

KuanyshbekMukhangaliyev is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory and WestKazakhstan Innovation and Technology University. Over the years, he has workedas an artist of Dauletkerey Kazakh Folk Instruments Orchestra of KurmangaliyevWest Kazakhstan Regional Philharmonic Society, leading artist of Kurmangazy KazakhState Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, Inspector of the Culture Committeeof the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ChiefExpert of the Theatrical Arts and Cinematography Department of the Committeefor Cultural and Arts Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republicof Kazakhstan, Chief Expert and Acting Head of the Music Art Department of the Committeefor Cultural and Arts Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

Since July 2017, he has headedthe Department of Culture and Language Development of the city of Uralsk.

Mukhangaliyevis a winner of national and international contests, holder of the Badge of«Madeniyet Salasynyn Uzdigi» («For Cultural Excellence») of theRepublic of Kazakhstan.