New-look Bayterek to open by June 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The major overhaul of the main symbol of Astana, Bayterek monument, is under completion. At this time, the builders plan to complete finishing works as scheduled, i.e. before the beginning of Expo 2017, Kazinform reports with reference to Astana city administration press-service.

"The monument is very interesting as everything is so uncommon and unconventional here. The designer worked very hard, and we did our best to make his ideas come true. According to the design, we have completed nearly 95 per cent of the work. We will complete the major overhaul of Bayterek no later than June 10", the contractor company's CEO Baurzhan Sagdiyev said.

The builders started the major overhaul of the city's main sightseeing attraction in January this year. For nearly 20 years there had been no serious repair and the monument's aesthetic appearance has slightly changed for the worse. However, this year the capital guests can take a fresh look at the city from the 97-meter-high sphere.

The monument was fully repainted. The colors remained the same - white and golden. About a hundred people are participating in the repair. According to the design, they replaced the old cracked glasses of the sphere and the shaft with the new ones. The windows are to serve long and withstand abnormal frosts and squally winds.

The repairers have replaced 18 glass units as well as the lift shaft glasses. Using a special silicone sealer for a wide range of temperatures, they installed energy-saving double pane insulated windows to reduce heat losses and prevent cracks.