New Majilis deputies sworn in at Tuesday plenary session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New deputies of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, have been sworn in earlier this morning during the plenary session of the chamber, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participating in the swearing-in ceremony at the Majilis were Berik Abdygaliuly, Anatoly Boichin, Yuri Zhulin, Vera Kim, Yuliya Kuchinskaya, and Aigul Kuspan.

During the ceremony, the new MPs vowed to serve the people of Kazakhstan, strengthen the country’s unity and independence, abide by the Constitution and the laws, and to carry out the duties of a Majlis deputy.

Recall that Kazakhstan held the nationwide parliamentary election on January 10, 2021 and later formed the new lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament consisting of representatives of three political parties.